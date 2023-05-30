HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Doyline star basketball player Jamaria Clark signed to play his college basketball at Lee College.

Clark led the state, averaging 36.9 points per game. He raised his game when the stakes were the highest, averaging 44 points per game in the playoffs.

Clark set the school record for points in a game with 70 and led Doyline to a 30-7 record and a berth in the Division V (Non-Select) State Quarterfinals.

Lee College plays in Region XIV of Junior College Basketball, the same conference as Bossier Parish Community College.