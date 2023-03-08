BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There’s just something about the big stage that brings out the best in parkways Chloe Larry, after scoring 34 points in the state championship game one year ago as a sophomore, Larry followed it up with a 37 point weekend in Hammond, helping lead Parkway to its first ever state championship.

“I want to win. That’s the main thing and then the Seniors, it’s my last year with them and I was doing it for them. It’s unexplainable. To be honest with you,” said Larry when asked about her relationship with Mikaylah Williams. “I’ve been with her since I was like, three or four. We’ve been playing together and it just means that everything is a dream come true. It means a lot. It really hasn’t hit me yet, to be honest.”



“Chloe is a true competitor. She may not have a lot of words but she’s a true competitor at heart and someone said it earlier. She’s gonna let her game do the talking for her,” said Parkway head coach Gloria Williams. “That’s one of the things that we love about her so that we don’t worry about Chloe competing because she’s gonna, she’s gonna compete with a hurt toe. You know, broken fingers. She’s gonna get out there and she’s gonna say, Coach, I’m good. You know, and so that type of example, for those younger kids to follow it says a lot about the competitor that’s in her.”

As Parkway moves into life without Mikaylah Williams. Head Coach Gloria Williams says Chloe Larry is up next. And Larry says she’s ready for that opportunity.



“I’ve got some big shoes to fill,” said Larry. “It’s gonna be great, and I’m going to lead my team.”