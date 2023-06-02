VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — North Caddo defensive coordinator Chase Thompson has been promoted to head coach of the Titans.

“I’m very excited, I have a great group of kids, they’re highly competitive,” said Thompson. “We have a really good core talent and so I’m really excited to get with these guys and get them going in the right direction.”

Thompson spent the last three seasons leading the defense for Johnny Kavanaugh who left North Caddo for the head coaching position at Fontainebleau.

“Johnny Kavanaugh has been a massive impact on my coaching career, to see his methods, to see the way he get’s the kids to come out, he pours into the kids and they believe in him,” said Thompson. “I definitely have to bring the same element to the job, no doubt.”

Thompson, who graduated from North Webster High School in 2013 served as a student assistant under Skip Holtz at Louisiana Tech and a graduate assistant on Brad Laird’s staff at Northwestern State before joining the staff at North Caddo.