SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Captain Shreve senior Marquez Stevenson has been named the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.

(Sam Rothman)

I’m now joined by this week’s marketplace Chevy Player of the Week Captain Shreve senior Marquez Stevenson, Marquez thank you so much for the time, what has this senior year been like for you so far?

(Marquez Stevenson)

It’s been a great it’s been a great year I really getting out football season and to check season. I started out doing easy lists, they tend to ship this year I read it and I’m ready to see what I bring an outdoor season.

(Sam Rothman)

I talked to me because I’m not very athletic. So even being recruited by a D1 school would mean a lot for one sport. You’re going to Texas Tech for two sports, football and track just how did that all come about? Walk us through that

(Marquez Stevenson)

Very first thing which is on the football because they’ve recruited me I live in I got in touch with check those because kids fit one of the best in the nation. he likes to show off his rings and I feel like I fit right now. As of right in the program.

(Sam Rothman)

What is the excitement about heading to Lubbock?

(Marquez Stevenson)

It’s a great atmosphere. Like the cities miles really like a sports city. Everywhere you go.

(Sam Rothman)

What are you most looking forward to once you head down to Texas Tech?

(Marquez Stevenson)

I’m going to get hungry I want to take us by as soon as I get them ready to be graded and rotate as soon as I get down on track.

(Sam Rothman)

I know you’ve got a little bit more time here as a captain Shreve Gator. What does this place mean to you?

(Marquez Stevenson)

I mean that I can assure you I feel like it was a big decision. Like I feel like we bring that to people in send their kids here with a close we have I know the coaches, the coach, my parents they take care of you is more than just sports. Administration head and nice people good people they look out for you on what you do on sports and we in the classroom.