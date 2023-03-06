LAKE CHARLES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Calvary Cavaliers are headed back to the Division III (Select) state championship game after a 52-47 victory over Catholic New Iberia Monday night at Burton Coliseum.

K.J. Kennon led the way for the Cavaliers with 14 points, while Rondae Hill chipped in with 12 points in the winning effort.

Calvary, who played without head coach Victor Morris after he stayed back in Shreveport waiting for his child to be born, was coach by former LSUS head coach Chad McDowell.

The Cavaliers will play the winner between Isidore Newman and Dunham on Friday at 2pm in the state championship game.

In the Division V (Non-Select) state semifinals, four quarters wasn’t enough as Zwolle punched it’s ticket tot he state championship game with a double overtime win over Gibsland-Coleman.

The Hawks will play the winner between Fairview and Anacoco on Friday at 8pm