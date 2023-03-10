LAKE CHARLES, La. (KMSS/KTAL) — For the fourth consecutive season, the Calvary Cavs punched their ticket to the LHSAA State Championship Game and for the fourth consecutive season, the Cavs quest for a state title came up short, falling to defending champion Isidore Newman 52-42.

The Cavs failed to reach double figures in the first three quarters, scoring more points in the fourth (23) than they did in the first three quarters combined (20).

Kameron Kennon led the Cavs in scoring with 15. Rondae Hill dished out four assists, tying him for the game-high. On the glass, Malaki Thomas led the way with 11 rebounds. Calvary shot just 28 percent from the field in the loss.

Calvary finishes the season 26-9 and heads back to Shreveport with a state runner up trophy for the fourth straight year.