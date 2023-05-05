BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It wasn’t the first time the Roots family has experienced the emotions of signing day.

Four years after his brother Kaalas signed with LSU-Alexandria, two-time state champion Tahj Roots continued the family legacy, signing with LSU-Shreveport.

With Pilot Head Coach Kyle Blankenship in attendance, the First Team All-State selection in Class 4A spoke about the impact his older brother had on him reaching this point.

“I remember when I was younger, watching my brother do all of these things,” said Roots. “Now, I’m here and I’m doing it.”

The Pilots are no strangers to homegrown talent. Two of the last three LSUS rosters have featured one player from Shreveport-Bossier, but Roots is a rare signee from high school. He said the similarities between Bossier and LSUS were a major selling point.

“I feel like LSUS has a lot of the qualities Bossier has,” said Roots. “It connected when I met the coaches and it clicked and I felt like that’s where I wanted to be.”

Roots joins a Pilot program that posted a 26-8 record a season ago, winning the Red River Athletic Conference regular season championship and made the NAIA Sweet 16.