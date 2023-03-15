BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In the 2023 LHSAA Division Two Non-Select state championship game, the Carroll Bulldogs took an early 8-0 lead, then Bossier Point Guard Lakavin Thomas stepped up.

“I knew if I didn’t step up it would’ve been bad,” said Thomas. “I had no choice but to step up for my team.”

And step up he did, Thomas scored a team-high 14 points, earning most outstanding player honors as the Bearkats took down Carroll 42-33, capturing their first state title since 2020.

“It’s a big deal, especially at Bossier High a rich tradition, and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Bossier head coach Justin Collins.

The state title is the second in four years for the Bearkat seniors, but this win had added significance for Thomas, after the loss he took off the court earlier this season.

“I did it for my family, for my papa too told them I would get it done for them,” said Thomas.

For his performance in the 2023 LHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships, Bossier’s Lakavin Thomas is this week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.