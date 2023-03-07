LAKE CHARLES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Last time the Bossier Bearkats were inside Burton Coliseum their season came to an end against the Wossman Wildcats, one year later and they avenged that loss with a 48-42 win advancing to the Division II (Non-Select) state championship game.

“This year to get us prepared for these type of games. We’ve been down a lot during the game and it doesn’t matter,” said Bossier head coach Justin Collins. “Just keep fighting, game is not over, but we just keep fighting man.”

“I’ve seen past leaders and where they’ve taken their team and how they acted as far as leading their team, and I just take notes from them and bring it back here,” said Bossier senior Tahj Roots. “With my guys, I can fully trust them. You know, out there today, I had to trust them and I did and we came out with a win.”

Bossier will now play for it’s first state championship since 2020 on Friday at 6pm against Carroll.