BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The BTW Lions picked up a win in the first game of the Bossier Invitational 85-53 over the Green Oaks Giants.

CJ Mason-Jones led for the Lions with 32 points in the win.

Jacob Stewart and Huntington built on last weekend’s Doc Edwards Tournament Championship with a 65-27 win over North Caddo.

Peyton Parker scored 13 points in the win for the Raiders.

The Bossier Bearkats opened their home tournament with a dominant 63-22 win over Loyola.

Javon Johnson led the way for Bossier with 24 points in the win.