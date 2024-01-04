BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Bearkats outlasted Ringgold in Thursday’s 52-42 victory on day two of the Bossier Invitational.

Javon Johnson led the Bearkats with 21 points.

Calvary started the game on a 10-0 run and held on late to beat BTW 71-63. Rondae Hill lead the Cavaliers with 18 points.

“We started off strong. They’re a tough team, they’re not going to quit playing, they’re going to continue to play and play hard and make some shots to get back in the game,” said Calvary head coach Victor Morris. “We had to settle down. We didn’t play our best defensively tonight, so we just had to find a way to win even through the adverse situations.”

Evangel Christian Academy picked up a 58-52 win over Huntington.

“I mean and they’re a district opponent, so it was good to play them,” said Evangel head coach Eric Shepherd. “They’re really good, and this will help us out in the PR, but I’m excited and happy for my guys they really won it. We did a lot of good things, so we’ve just got to keep working. It’s the second half of the season and it’s not over, we have just got to finish.”