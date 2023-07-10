BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the first time ever, a Bossier senior class will leave the school as two time state champions.



The historic 2023 Bossier Bearcat boys basketball team met one final time on Monday night to receive their state championship rings.

Shoutout to my administration, my principal, Ms. Tugwell, shoutout to First Guaranty bank who bought each and every ring that we have,” said first-year Head Coach Justin Collins. “When they say there’s nothing bigger than the B, there’s nothing bigger than the Bossier community.”

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and former state champion coach Nick Bohanon were just two of the handful of stars in attendance, but there were no two bigger stars than

Tahj Roots and LaKavin Thomas, who will move on to continue their careers collegiately at LSUS and BPCC respectively.

“He’s like another brother to me,” said Roots of Thomas. “We got to high school and we’ve been like brothers since then.

“Couldn’t have happened to two better kids,” said Collins of his senior duo. “It makes my heart smile.”

The challenge now for Bossier, is going back-to-back. No team in Bossier history has won consecutive state championships. The 2024 team is hoping to change that.