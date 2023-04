BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Benton gave up four unanswered runs in Monday’s 5-1 loss to West Monroe.

Sibley Griffin drove in a run in the 2nd inning with an RBI single to centerfield to tie the game at one.

The Rebels took the lead for good with a two run homerun in the top of the third inning.

Benton gets back on the field on Tuesday when they play host to Southwood at 6pm.