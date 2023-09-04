SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Giants football will forfeit Friday’s game against Carroll High per a Facebook post made by Green Oaks.

According to a letter by Green Oaks Principal Steven C. Grant, an incident occurred on the field during last Thursday’s game against Southwood. As a result, the majority of players left the bench resulting in a mandatory one-game suspension.

This suspension comes from The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Rule 5.11.8: Ejection for coming off bench.

As a result, the suspension “has put us at a serious competitive disadvantage due to the limited number of players available,” Grant wrote. “Therefore, because of player safety and unavailability, we will have to forfeit the game versus Carroll High.”

None of the suspended players were cited for fighting or attempting to fight.

“We also want to apologize for the part of this incident that we are at fault for – we will do better. However; please encourage those players that were suspended for leaving the field – not to fight as some have alleged.”

Refunds are available for those who have purchased tickets Friday’s game. Giants Football Team will return to competition Saturday, September 16 in the Soul Bowl.