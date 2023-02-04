SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The losing streak has reached double digits for LSU despite a strong effort against fourth-ranked Alabama. Grambling has now won four of its last five with a 73-60 win over Alabama State. Full scores from around the region can be found below.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Grambling 52, Alabama State 51: Grambling breaks three-game losing streak.

Lamar 75, Northwestern State 57: NSU falls to 1-10 on the road.

ETBU 61, LeTourneau 47: ETBU’s fourth straight win.

Centenary 62, Austin 58: Centenary breaks 17-game road losing streak.

LSUS: Picked up forfeit win over Paul Quinn.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Alabama 79, LSU 69: LSU’s ninth straight SEC loss since winning conference opener.

Grambling 73, Alabama State 60: Tigers are one game from SWAC lead.

Northwestern State 72, Lamar 68: Demons tied for Southland Conference lead.

ETBU: 65, LeTourneau 61: ETBU’s 16th win, most since 2019-20 season.

Centenary 70, Austin 45: Centenary’s fourth straight win.

LSUS 87, Paul Quinn 81: Pilots remain in sole possession of RRAC lead.

Tyler Junior College 74, BPCC 71: BPCC’s fourth straight loss.

Arkansas 65, South Carolina 63: Arkansas’ first road win of the season.





