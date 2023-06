BUFFALO, N.Y. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport native Eric Washington has been promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach with Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills.

The Northwood product has been a defensive assistant coach in the NFL since 2008 for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and the Bills.

Washington, who played his college football at Grambling State started his coaching career at Texas A&M back in 1997.