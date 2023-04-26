SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Grambling State University cheer team is recognized at Tuesday’s Shreveport City Council meeting after the team’s historic win at a national co-ed championship in early April.

Grambling’s co-ed cheer team became the first Historically Black College or University to win the championship.

The team traveled to Orlando, Florida, where they competed against five other cheer teams nationwide.

“Just the dedication, the commitment that you are doing. The honor you have for GSU is remarkable, so I’m proud of you guys,” Shreveport Councilman for District E, Alan Jackson, said. “Grambling is so many things, but just being the first is remarkable congratulations.”