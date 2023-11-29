GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The decision to go separate ways was made in a meeting Tuesday morning between Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson and Athletic Director Dr. Trayvean Scott.

Coach Jackson led the G-Men for just two years before this change in leadership. Six losses, including the Bayou Classic, have led to this decision with the Tigers finishing under .500 this season.

Scott says it was a rough day but there’s no bad blood between him and Coach Jackson.

“It’s tough. It was a tough conversation to have,” Scott said. “It was a tough conversation to have with those other men as well. It was a tough conversation to have with the 120 men room as well. It’s been a day. It’s not been a good day. We’ve got to make the decisions that are in the best interest of the institution and the program and the students and so that’s our north star right now and that’s the way we’re going to move.”

Several position coaches were also let go on Tuesday including associate head coach and defensive coordinator Cedric Thornton.

A search for the new head coach of Grambling State has launched with a timeframe of 7 to 10 days.

“Somebody who understands that this is a very special place,” Scott said. “Somebody that understands the expectations. And we’ve got to identify the leadership of a coach who understands that and who welcomes those expectations, because we’re not going to shy away from it. Not just in football, but in any sport.”

Assistant head coach John Simon has been named interim head coach and does have the opportunity to earn the permanent position.