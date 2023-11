GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — KTAL’s Taylor Nettle sits down with Grambling State University Athletic Director Dr. Trayvean Scott in an exclusive interview leading up to the 50th Annual Bayou Classic.

Prior to the last three years at GSU, Dr. Scott worked at Southern University for ten years.

Dr. Scott shares his experience seeing the Bayou Classic from both sides of the rivalry. He also explains the importance of Eddie G. Robinson to Grambling and college football.