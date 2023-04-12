GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A new era of Grambling Women’s Basketball began on Wednesday, as former Troy Assistant Courtney Williams was introduced as Head Coach.

“We’ve got to win the state,” said Simmons regarding high school recruiting. “Anybody that LSU doesn’t want we’re going to be on their coattails.”

For the last ten seasons, Simmons has served as Recruiting Coordinator for a Troy program that made three NCAA Tournament appearances during her time on staff. Simmons also made two Tournament appearances as a player at Louisville.

Ten of the fifteen players on last year’s Troy roster were transfers. The native of Baton Rouge plans to utilize the transfer portal to build a winner in her home state.

I feel like just as much as coaches are able to move and take other jobs. I feel like student-athletes should have the same opportunity,” Simmons said. The first-time Head Coach followed that up with a pitch to potential future Tigers looking for a home. “If any of guys are looking to transfer, Grambling State University has scholarships and we’re reading to work.”

Grambling has made six NCAA Tournament appearances, but just one has come since 1999. Simmons is looking to become the first Head Coach of a SWAC program to win an NCAA Tournament game.