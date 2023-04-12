MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mansfield Wolverines star athlete Nick Bailey signed his letter of intent to continue his Track & Field career at Grambling State on Wednesday in the schools common area.

Bailey chose Grambling because he both liked the campus and how close it is to his family.

“When I went on the visit to Grambling I loved the atmosphere and the culture, they made me feel like I was at home, I just loved it,” said Bailey. “I didn’t want to be too far from home where they couldn’t get to any track meets because they’ve always supported me fomr elementary school. I just want to make sure that they’ll be able to support me through college too.”

Bailey plans to run the 400 Hurdles and compete in the high jump in college.