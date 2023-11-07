GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With two games left of the regular season, head coach Hue Jackson says the G-Men need to win in order to come out with a winning season.

Looking at the SWAC West, Grambling is 3-3 with Alcorn State being at the top as 5-1 making these final matchups especially pivotal for the Tigers.

“It’s going to take everything we have,” Jackson said. “There’s no easy games in SWAC football, contrary to what people believe. You’ve got to go play. Our players understand that and we’re going to show up and play.”

In previous weeks, turnovers on offense have been a huge contender to recent losses. Against Alabama State, the G-Men had three turnovers with two interceptions thrown by quarterback Myles Crawley.

“You can’t play winning football and turn the ball over,” Jackson said. “The penalty issue has still been there and again, we just have to continue to improve. I think our guys are working at it and I just want to make sure we’re not working too hard at it. You know, afraid to make mistakes so we can’t become that team.”

It’s a short week for the Tigers (4-5, 3-3) as they take on Arkansas Pine-Bluff (1-8, 0-6) this Friday. A weekday game means one less practice for preparation.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field on November 10.