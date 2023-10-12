GRAMBLING, La. — Hue Jackson has made a lot of progress with the Grambling football program from his first year at the helm to his second.

Grambling State is coming off a tough 25-24 loss to Alcorn that ended finally their three-game winning streak. That’s the longest win-streak they’ve had since 2019 when they won six games back-to-back.

Last year the G-Men had a rough 0-3 start to conference play. This year the Tigers are 2-1 after their first three conference matchups.

Grambling is preparing to face SWAC opponent Alabama A&M this week. Bulldogs head coach Connell Maynor Maynor credits the Tigers’ turnover to head coach Hue Jackson.

“He’s a great football coach,” said Maynor. “He came from the NFL. He knows what he’s doing so he’s getting his program where he needs it to be. He’s got those guys playing hard. He has his offense clicking better than before. It’s the second year in the system on offense, defense and special teams so of course they’re going to make improvements.”

Grambling (3-3, 2-1) will play host to Alabama A&M (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday, October 14th at 2:00 p.m.