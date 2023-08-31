GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One of the strengths for the Tigers this season comes from having one of the best in the FCS trolling from sideline to sideline.

That is Sundiata “Sunny” Anderson.

The NFL prospect has racked up several preseason recognitions.

“He’s one of the most dominant players in the conference,” said head coach Hue Jackson. “Obviously he’s put on weight. He’s 250 pounds now, was 230. He is the preseason defensive player of the year and he needs to go be that. He needs to go do that for his football team and for himself. He’s worked extremely hard. There’s no question in my mind he’s going to have a great season.”

“Man, he’s a blessing,” said defensive coordinator Cedric Thornton. “You want to see young people work, and he just works and works and works. It’s bleeding off an paying off for him.”

Sonny will get plenty of exposure when the G-Men take on Hampton in New Jersey on Saturday, Sept. 2.