GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In their dominant 58-22 win over Florida Memorial, the Grambling State Tigers were perfect in the red zone, scoring on all six trips. Now it’s up to the G-Men to keep that scoring momentum alive.

“I think what’s really important is every week we’re going to see different defenses, different styles in the scoring zone from the opponent,” said head coach Hue Jackson. “So I think it’s really important we turn it up another notch as far as preparation and studying because it’s so important to be very good in that area of the field.”

Going into week four of this season, it is apparent the rush defense is where the Tigers have struggled in their previous matches.

“We’re working at it each and every day,” Coach Jackson said. “We understand that it’s an area people are going to continue to exploit us on until we’ve shown that we’re better at it. Most football team scratch where it itches and that’s where we’re itching at right now. So we have to get it better and we have to get it better fast.”

It will be a SWAC showdown in Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23. The G-Men open conference play against Texas Southern. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.