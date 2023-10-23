GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The G-Men used their bye week as a time to regroup and reflect on their first seven matchups.

A destructive trend for the Tigers is the excessive amount of penalties. Against Alabama A&M, Grambling State committed nine penalties for 116 yards.

“I think it’s totally impacted our record,” said head coach Hue Jackson. “I think our record would be much better if that wasn’t a trend on our football team. At some point in time, our guys in the locker room have got to understand that it impacts winning. And I think they have. The message has been sent. And again, I’m not defending them, because there’s a lot of things we don’t do right when it comes to penalties. But there are some times that were questionable when things are called. We’ve just got to do our part.”

Looking ahead to this week’s matchup, the Tigers don’t have the best history when facing off against Bethune-Cookman University. Grambling State is 0-4 against the Wildcats.

“They’re scrappy, they’re tough and they’re going to keep coming,” Jackson said. “Again, they have something to play for too. They have a streak that they’ve got going that I know of now. So they’re going to come in here and they’re going to come spoil our last home game. We’ve got to do everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

While the Tigers offense is averaging 31 points per game, it hasn’t been enough with their 3-5 record. Coach Jackson is challenging quarterback Myles Crawley to limit turnovers as they go into their Week 9 matchup.

The G-Men will host Bethune-Cookman University in their last home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. in Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28.