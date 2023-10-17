GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the first time since 2006, the Grambling State Tigers lost their homecoming game. The G-Men fell 45-24 to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

“I think Alabama A&M affected our strategy, our game, on Saturday,” Jackson said. “They played really well and we didn’t. We as coaches have to do a better job of making sure all the little handsy things that go on, everything that we can correct as a football staff, that we really take our antennas and put them up extremely high. It’s really starting to affect our football team in a negative way.”

Quarterback Myles Crawley had another standout performance by completing 21-of-36 for 244 yards with a touchdown and interception.

“Myles has done a sensational job,” Jackson said. “Just integrating himself into the culture, into our offense, eating the offense. He also knows he is the leader of the team. He is also apart of the defense as well. He has got to go get those guys to go play for him so that he can get the ball back and continue to put up more points.”

The G-Men will utilize the bye week to regroup before their next matchup.

The Tigers look to break the two game losing streak in hopes to clinch the SWAC West.

GSU (3-4, 2-2) will host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-5, 0-3) on Oct. 28 in Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.