GRAMBLING, La (Grambling State Athletics) – Maurice Washington rushed for a career-high 201 yards and a pair of scores as the Grambling State University football team won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019 with a 36-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday afternoon at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (3-6 overall, 2-4 SWAC) snapped a two-game losing streak to Arkansas-Pine Bluff and celebrated Senior Day and Homecoming in front of more than 13,000 fans.

After the two teams traded punts to open the game, Grambling State broke into the scoring column, completing a 9-play, 82-yard drive, with CJ Russell scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 6:10 left in the first quarter.

The Golden Lions (2-7, 0-6) nearly cut into the deficit early in the second, but Rey Estes blocked a 23-yard field goal attempt by Christopher Thompson, keeping Arkansas-Pine Bluff scoreless.

Grambling State went into the break with a 7-0 advantage, but exploded out of the gate to begin the second half.

On the very first play from scrimmage, Washington broke one tackle in the secondary and bolted 75 yards down the right sideline for the touchdown as GSU extended the lead to 14-0 with 14:40 remaining in the third quarter.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff cut into the margin, capping a 12-play, 67-yard drive as Thompson booted a 22-yard field with 10:07 left in the third.

Back came Grambling State as Washington broke free again, this time for 56 yards, as the Tigers extended the margin to 22-3 with just over eight minutes remaining in the quarter.

UAPB responded with a 78-yard drive, on seven plays, as Skyler Perry connect with Kenji Lewis for a 47-yard touchdown score as the Golden Lions trailed, 22-10, with 5:23 left.

However, that would be as close as Arkansas-Pine Bluff would get.