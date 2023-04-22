GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The offenses moved the ball, the defensive line got into the backfield, and the secondary forced turnovers as both the offensive and defensive units showed bright spots during Grambling’s annual Spring Game.

The Gold Team defeated the Black Team 28-27 in a close battle.

Highlights included Alabama State transfer Quarterback Myles Crawley’s connections downfield with last year’s leading receiver, Lyndon Rash and South Alabama transfer Nae’Saan Dickerson. Crawley and Dickerson paired up for the Black Team’s first touchdown of the day.

Last year’s game one starter, Quaterius Hawkins found Tight End Covadis Knighten for the Black Team’s second score of the afternoon.

Defensively, Quincy Mitchell ended a Gold Team drive deep in enemy territory with an interception in the endzone.

The Gold Team overcame a 14-7 halftime deficit, outscoring the Black Team 21-13 in the second half to earn the win.