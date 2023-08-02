GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Grambling State opened fall camp in year two of the Hugh Jackson era on Wednesday with high expectations for the 2023 season.

One of the players who stood out in the first practice of fall camp was linebacker Sundiata Anderson.

The preseason Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year was named a 2nd team All American by Phil Steele/Draft Scout.

Jackson has just one expectation from Anderson during the 2023 season.

“Be dominant, he needs to dominate,” said Jackson. “He’s that kind of player, he needs to play that way and I think he will.”

Sundiata Anderson:

“Everyday at practice comes with the same detail like today, I treated it like my last first day of school. It’s my first day but it’s my last one,” said Anderson. “I can dominate but I got to get my team up, it’s going to take all of us to win the championship. Put it on my back and bring my team with me. That’s the plan.”

Grambling opens the season on Saturday, September 2nd in the shadows on New York City in the Brick City Classic against Hampton University.