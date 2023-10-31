GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Tigers look to play in their final three matchups of the regular season.

The G-Men celebrated Senior Day as they played in their final home game of the season last Saturday. While GSU had success at home (3-1), they do not have the best record playing on the road (1-3).

Quarterback Myles Crawley will return back to Alabama State University where he spent his freshman and sophomore seasons playing for the Hornets.

“He was there at one point in time, but he’s a G-Man now,” said head coach Hue Jackson. “Obviously he has a lot of relationships there: friendships, brothers, players, coaches, whatever that is. But I think he understands the task at hand. He plays quarterback for us. He’s got to go lead his football team, his offensive unit and play well for us.”

Running back Chance Williams is coming off a standout performance against Bethune-Cookman University with 119 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Looking ahead to their Week 10 matchup, the Hornets offer one of the best run defenses in the SWAC.

“Alabama State, they’re salty up front,” Jackson said. “Their front seven are as good as there is in the conference. They play well together, they know exactly what they’re doing and how they do it. We’ve got to play well. Our guys have got to block at the point of attack. Our backs have got to run physical and fast and tough. It’s going to be that kind of football game. It’s going to be, you have to button up your chin straps and roll up your sleeves and go to work because they’re a good defensive football team.”

The Tigers (4-4, 3-2) will travel to Alabama State (4-3, 3-2) on Saturday, Nov. 4. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.