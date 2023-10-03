GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Tigers add to their three-game winning streak with a 35-20 victory over conference opponent Prairie View A&M. That win might have a lot to do with the G-Men having a perfect performance in the red zone, scoring on all six trips.

“I think we do a great job of planning,” said head coach Hue Jackson. “I think the strategies around a lot of that. Then I think our players understand what we are trying to accomplish and that all starts with the quarterback. It all trickles down the offensive line and everybody else.”

Penalties have become a trend for Grambling State costing them 85 yards on Saturday.

“We’re leaving seven first downs out there,” Jackson said. “Offensively we had [nine] penalties last week and that’s got to stop. At some point in time, this is going to shoot us in the foot. We have to do everything we can to work through that. That’s definitely something we need to improve at.”

The Tigers shift their focus to conference opponent Alcorn State, as they look to stay undefeated in SWAC. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on October 2 at Spinks-Casem Stadium.