GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Coming off a 35-23 win over Texas Southern, the G-Men matchup with another SWAC opponent this Saturday.

Jenna: I’m here with Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson. Coach a big win over Texas Southern this past weekend. 282 rushing yards, big day for the run game. Coming off of that performance and that win. How does that set up your team for the rest of this year?

Hue: I think it says that we can run a football. We’re excited about what we did in that game. We’ve been running the ball pretty well all year but we still think we leave a lot of yards out there. I think our guys can see that if we improve, and really understand the details, we can be a really good running football team.

Jenna: Penalty wise, 11 penalties this weekend for 98 yards. How do you make sure that doesn’t become a determining factor for the success of your team this season?

Hue: We emphasize it. I’m trying to do everything I can to emphasize it. I think it starts with me. I have to make sure our players understand that we can’t have those kind of calls because eventually, that’s going to catch up to us. You just said over 90 yards, that’s nine first downs a game. We have to do a better job of that. I know sometimes there’s penalties that are called that might not or should be and they are. But at the same time, we have way too many and we need to make sure to just slow down.

Jenna: Looking forward to playing Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic this Saturday, another opponent in the SWAC. How will this set up your team for the rest of the year?

Hue: I think it really catapults us to the front of the line. I’m sure Prairie View feels the same way. They’re undefeated in conference. We’re undefeated in conference. It’s going to be a heck of a football game in a terrific environment. What better place to start making claim about what we want to be this year?

Jenna: Thank you so much coach!

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Dallas on Saturday, Sept. 30.