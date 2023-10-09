GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Tigers (3-3, 2-1) three game win streak has come to an end with a nail biting 25-24 loss to Alcorn State (3-3, 2-1).

On Saturday, the offense was held to 299 total yards with 60 rushing yards. Prior to the matchup, the run game was averaging over 200 yards.

“I’m going to give a lot of that credit to Alcorn,” said head coach Hue Jackson. “I think they did a good job. I think their plan was good. I think we’ve got to adjust faster and I think we will. That was a valuable lesson learned. That wasn’t us running the football this past week. We need to get better and I think we’ll get to the challenge.”

The Tiger defense had a standout performance with two fumble recoveries, an interception and five sacks.

“Anytime we can take the ball away like that and sack the quarterback, that throws things in your favor,” Jackson said. “It just didn’t happen that way. That was disappointing because I thought they played extremely well. Everybody has got to do their part, whether it’s offense, defense or special teams to get a victory.”

The G-Men need their twelfth man for the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 14. Grambling State hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 2 p.m.

The Tigers’ home field will be named James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium to honor two Grambling State football legends.