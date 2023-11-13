GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Tigers are coming off a 43-14 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff, their first conference road game victory since 2019.

Despite the win, head coach Hue Jackson said his team has not played a full game yet.

“I think the offense kind of steadied themselves,” Jackson said. “I think Myles did a good job, took care of the football, we didn’t have any turnovers, obviously we were able to throw some touchdowns, run some balls into the endzone. So I think that was important for the confidence of our offensive football team to get back to where we were.”

The G-Men will take advantage of their bye week before facing off against Southern University in Week 13.

Being .500 on the season, GSU needs to earn a victory in their final game to finish with a winning record.

“At the end of the day, we need to go win the classic,” Jackson said. “We need to go, this is our biggest rival, we get it. I know what it’s like now, having participated in it a year ago. It’s something that you want to win and you need to win. So our football team, our coach staff, this is a big big game for us.”

The 50th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off at 1 p.m. at Caesar’s Superdome on Sat. November 25. This is a big matchup between the Tigers (5-5, 4-3) and Jaguars (5-5, 4-3) in a nationally televised game.

