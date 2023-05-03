SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s been a pretty big year for Benton graduate Emily Ward.

She was awarded a scholarship for her senior season at LSU, and was named a captain of the team despite playing less than three minutes per game.

Ward and the Lady Tigers took college basketball by storm, bringing home the school’s first ever basketball national championship, but it was senior night that took the cake for Ward.

“My favorite moment would be my senior night, it was a packed house, there was so many people, it actually set a record for the amount of people in the PMAC (Pete Maravich Center) for a men’s or women’s game,” said Ward. “Time was ticking down and the whole entire PMAC started screaming my name to put me in the game. That was really cool, not a lot of people get to experience that, it was cool, like a real life Rudy moment.”

Emily has already graduated with a Mass Communications degree and is currently taking graduate classes at LSU. Ward looks forward to an upcoming internship with the LSU Athletic Communications Department.