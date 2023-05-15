BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers nearly completed the comeback on multiple occasions, but saw their first chance at clinching a national tournament berth come up short on Monday, falling to Angelina College 6-5.

The Lady Cavs went down 4-1 early before a Fia Tofi two run home run pulled BPCC within a run in the bottom of the fifth.

A two run home run by the Roadrunners in the top of the sixth extended the lead back to three before BPCC again cut into the lead in the home half. Tofi drove in a run on an RBI double before Gracie Bellard drove in a run on an RBI single to make it 6-5.

Angelina escaped the inning with a one run lead, allowing them to close things out in the bottom of the 7th.

With the winning run at the plate, a groundout to second ended the ballgame.

BPCC will play tomorrow at noon for the Region’s second and final national tournament berth.