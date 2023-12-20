SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The early national signing period started on Wednesday for high school football players to announce which college football programs they’ve decided to commit to.

We’re watching several talented athletes from Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas who signed with schools today.

Below you can find a list of the players who signed today:

LOUISIANA

NameSchoolCollegeSport
Landon SylvieCalvarySoutheast MissouriFootball
Jay Simon IVCalvaryLA TechFootball
Aeron BurrellParkwayLSUFootball
Abram MurrayByrdMiamiFootball
Gabe RelifordEvangel ChristianLSUFootball
Joseph CryerNatchitoches CentralLSUFootball
Tylen SingletonManyLSUFootball
Katrevrick BanksHomerOle MissFootball
Ahmad BreauxRustonLSUFootball
Geordan GuidryRustonTulaneFootball
Jadon MayfieldRustonLA TechFootball

TEXAS

NameSchoolCollegeSport
Aeryn HamptonDaingerfieldAlabamaFootball
Willie NelsonLongviewOklahoma State Football
Buddha GarrettLongviewTulsaFootball
Tamarcus Gray Jr.Texas HighLA TechFootball