SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The early national signing period started on Wednesday for high school football players to announce which college football programs they’ve decided to commit to.
We’re watching several talented athletes from Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas who signed with schools today.
Below you can find a list of the players who signed today:
LOUISIANA
|Name
|School
|College
|Sport
|Landon Sylvie
|Calvary
|Southeast Missouri
|Football
|Jay Simon IV
|Calvary
|LA Tech
|Football
|Aeron Burrell
|Parkway
|LSU
|Football
|Abram Murray
|Byrd
|Miami
|Football
|Gabe Reliford
|Evangel Christian
|LSU
|Football
|Joseph Cryer
|Natchitoches Central
|LSU
|Football
|Tylen Singleton
|Many
|LSU
|Football
|Katrevrick Banks
|Homer
|Ole Miss
|Football
|Ahmad Breaux
|Ruston
|LSU
|Football
|Geordan Guidry
|Ruston
|Tulane
|Football
|Jadon Mayfield
|Ruston
|LA Tech
|Football
TEXAS
|Name
|School
|College
|Sport
|Aeryn Hampton
|Daingerfield
|Alabama
|Football
|Willie Nelson
|Longview
|Oklahoma State
|Football
|Buddha Garrett
|Longview
|Tulsa
|Football
|Tamarcus Gray Jr.
|Texas High
|LA Tech
|Football