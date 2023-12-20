SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The early national signing period started on Wednesday for high school football players to announce which college football programs they’ve decided to commit to.

We’re watching several talented athletes from Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas who signed with schools today.

Below you can find a list of the players who signed today:

LOUISIANA

Name School College Sport Landon Sylvie Calvary Southeast Missouri Football Jay Simon IV Calvary LA Tech Football Aeron Burrell Parkway LSU Football Abram Murray Byrd Miami Football Gabe Reliford Evangel Christian LSU Football Joseph Cryer Natchitoches Central LSU Football Tylen Singleton Many LSU Football Katrevrick Banks Homer Ole Miss Football Ahmad Breaux Ruston LSU Football Geordan Guidry Ruston Tulane Football Jadon Mayfield Ruston LA Tech Football

TEXAS