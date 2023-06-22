(KTAL/KMSS) – Life Beyond Athletics consists of athletes on a mission to support other athletes needing assistance creating their game plan for life beyond athletics.

According to the company’s website, Sports Illustrated found that 78% of NFL players and 60% of NBA players are experiencing financial hardship within 5 years of retirement.

Life Beyond Athletics helps young athletes prepare for the unknown, and create a plan for transitioning out of their sport once their athletic career comes to an end.

The team offers a multitude of services to help these individuals succeed in their new lives.

Offerings