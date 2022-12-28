MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas and Kansas will take the field in Memphis on Wednesday for the 64th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but unless things change, there will be no working drinking fountains or toilets.

That’s because cold temperatures have damaged the city’s water system, cutting off access for many residents, and for the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Liberty Bowl organizers are bringing in more than 400 porta-potties to the stadium. An additional 80 hand sanitizer stations will be placed near all restrooms and concession areas.

Organizers say all concessions will remain fully operational, and tailgating along Tiger Lane is also being allowed.

All stadium seating will be available.

Many tourists checked into their hotel rooms Tuesday. Some fans say that while the city’s water problem is an inconvenience, it’s not enough to spoil their fun.

The celebration started Tuesday with the Liberty Bowl parade winding its way down Beale Street, and the celebration is not likely to end until very late Wednesday.

The game kicks off at 4:30.