SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The 2023 LHSAA Boys Basketball playoffs kicked off tonight. Here are the scores from the bi-district round.
Airline 55, East Ascension 58
Parkway 47, Ouachita Parish 74
Mansfield 72, Doyle 49
Ferriday 64, Homer 59
Arcadia 62, Kentwood 33
Lakeview 71, Jeanerette 33
Delhi 59, Logansport 13
Ringgold 87, Block 58
Choudrant 53, Florien 48
Doyline 66, Negreet 50
Simsboro 77, Hackberry 64
Evangel Christian 60, St. Louis Catholic 49
Northside 61, BTW 58
Episcopal 60, North Caddo 53
Pope John Paul II 50, Green Oaks 58
Loyola Prep 57, Sarah T. Reed 52
Vermilion Catholic 71, Magnolia School of Excellence 42