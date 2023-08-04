SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Friday night lights will look different for Captain Shreve and Byrd this upcoming football season.

Improvements are being made to the locker rooms and bathroom at Lee Hedges Stadium, closing the venue for the entire 2023 high school football season.

According to the two head coaches, the teams will play all but two home games at Independence Stadium. The other two, including their homecoming games, will be played at Northwood High School.

Head Coach Adam Kirby says he is most concerned about booking transportation this close to kickoff.

“I think our kids will be fine but it does present some challenges economically just to find busses and transportation and you may have the busses but you don’t have the driver so it’s going to put a lot of stress on the Parish for sure,” Kirby said.

This construction project will move many of these games to Thursday nights.

“As a head coach myself, we really enjoy Thursday games,” said Kirby. “Because what it allows you to do is spend all night Friday getting ready for that opponent. While they’re playing you’re watching film. When we come up here Sunday there’s nobody up here and we get to focus on football. We’ve come to really enjoy Thursday games and there’s not a lot of them so you get to be the prime time game so to speak.”

These upgrades are planned to be state of the art and could be great for the future of the stadium.