NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Louisiana leaders will be kicked off the 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning.

The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups.

The following state and local leaders and university leaders were at the presser:

  • Lt. Governor of the State of Louisiana – Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser
  • Mayor of the City of New Orleans – Mayor LaToya Cantrell
  • Representatives of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus & New Orleans City Council
  • Representatives from the State of Louisiana and The City of New Orleans tourism industry
  • President of Grambling State University – President Richard J. “Rick” Gallot, Jr.
  • President/Chancellor of Southern University and A&M College System – President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields
  • Grambling Head Football Coach Hu Jackson, Southern University Head Football Coach Eric Dooley
  • Directors of Athletics, Assistant Coaches and Players from GSU and SU

The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Tickets for the game can be purchased online at mybayouclassic.com.