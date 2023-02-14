SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Despite Captain Shreve leading 1-0 at halftime, Dutchtown used a strong second-half performance to punch their ticket to the semifinals, scoring two goals in the final 40 minutes of play.

Full scores from the Quarterfinal round can be found below. Area teams are listed in bold. Seeds are in parenthesis. Semi-final matchups are in italics. To view each full bracket click on the classification.

No area teams remaining.

No area teams remaining.

(1) St. Thomas More 8, (8) Parkway 0

(4) Caddo Magnet 5, (5) Ben Franklin 3: Caddo Magnet will travel to (1) St. Thomas More in semi-finals.

No area teams remaining.

No area teams remaining.

(2) Bossier 5, (10) Belaire 1: Bossier will host (3) St. Louis Catholic in semi-finals.

(1) Loyola Prep 2, (8) McGehee 0: Loyola will host (4) Episcopal in semi-finals.

No area teams remaining.

The 2023 LHSAA Soccer State Championships will be held from February 22nd-25th at Southeastern Louisiana University.