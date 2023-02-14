SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Despite Captain Shreve leading 1-0 at halftime, Dutchtown used a strong second-half performance to punch their ticket to the semifinals, scoring two goals in the final 40 minutes of play.
Full scores from the Quarterfinal round can be found below. Area teams are listed in bold. Seeds are in parenthesis. Semi-final matchups are in italics. To view each full bracket click on the classification.
GIRLS DIVISION I
No area teams remaining.
BOYS DIVISION I
No area teams remaining.
GIRLS DIVISION II
(1) St. Thomas More 8, (8) Parkway 0
(4) Caddo Magnet 5, (5) Ben Franklin 3: Caddo Magnet will travel to (1) St. Thomas More in semi-finals.
BOYS DIVISION II
No area teams remaining.
GIRLS DIVISION III
No area teams remaining.
BOYS DIVISION III
(2) Bossier 5, (10) Belaire 1: Bossier will host (3) St. Louis Catholic in semi-finals.
GIRLS DIVISION IV
(1) Loyola Prep 2, (8) McGehee 0: Loyola will host (4) Episcopal in semi-finals.
BOYS DIVISION IV
No area teams remaining.
The 2023 LHSAA Soccer State Championships will be held from February 22nd-25th at Southeastern Louisiana University.