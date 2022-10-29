SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In week ten of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Louisiana hits week nine, while Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move on to week ten. District championship races speed up across the ArkLaTex. Final scores across the four states can be found below.

LOUISIANA

Byrd 58, Southwood 0

Woodlawn 0, Northwood 48

Many 42, Red River 0

Jonesboro Hodge 28, Lakeview 7

D’Arbonne Woods 28, Green Oaks 14

Benton 22, Captain Shreve 21

Huntington 14, Evangel 21

Haynesville 64, Ringgold 0

St. Mary’s 24, Logansport 8

Airline 41, Parkway 20

Minden 43, BTW 26

Mansfield 28, Winnfield 41

Plain Dealing 12, Beekman Charter 48

Calvary 63, Lakeside 0

Haughton 56, Natchitoches Central 20

Glenbrook 21, Homer 14

Arcadia 54, Magnolia 0

North Caddo 22, Loyola 41



TEXAS

Longview 42, Tyler 3

Carthage 41, Canton 15

Pine Tree 23, Mt. Pleasant 13

Queen City 20, Hughes Springs 50

Hooks 28, DeKalb 24

Harleton 21, Beckville 76

Liberty-Eylau 41, Pittsburg 30

Texas High 27, Whitehouse 32

Prairiland 42, Paul Pewitt 68

James Bowie 50, Cumby 8

Pleasant Grove 55, North Lamar 0

Marshall 49, Nacogdoches 15

Waskom 14, Daingerfield 32

New Diana 53, Elysian Fields 0

Timpson 67, Shelbyville 14

Maud 50, Clarksville 0

Bullard 29, Center 62

Gilmer 54, Spring Hill 0

Atlanta 42, Gladewater 21

Joaquin 20, West Sabine 50

Tenaha 56, Mt. Enterprise 6

Tatum 0, Jefferson 10 2Q (Delayed until Saturday)



ARKANSAS

Arkansas 65, Hope 35

Mount Ida 56, Foreman 6

Murfreesboro 28, Lafayette County 22

Magnolia 40, De Queen 0

Ashdown 15, Mena 12

Malvern 48, Nashville 34

Horatio 6, Junction City 51

Mineral Springs 50, Poyen 6

OKLAHOMA

Broken Bow 46, Stillwell 22

Idabel 43, Wilburton 14

Valliant 22, Antlers 8