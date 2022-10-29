SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In week ten of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Louisiana hits week nine, while Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move on to week ten. District championship races speed up across the ArkLaTex. Final scores across the four states can be found below.
LOUISIANA
Byrd 58, Southwood 0
Woodlawn 0, Northwood 48
Many 42, Red River 0
Jonesboro Hodge 28, Lakeview 7
D’Arbonne Woods 28, Green Oaks 14
Benton 22, Captain Shreve 21
Huntington 14, Evangel 21
Haynesville 64, Ringgold 0
St. Mary’s 24, Logansport 8
Airline 41, Parkway 20
Minden 43, BTW 26
Mansfield 28, Winnfield 41
Plain Dealing 12, Beekman Charter 48
Calvary 63, Lakeside 0
Haughton 56, Natchitoches Central 20
Glenbrook 21, Homer 14
Arcadia 54, Magnolia 0
North Caddo 22, Loyola 41
TEXAS
Longview 42, Tyler 3
Carthage 41, Canton 15
Pine Tree 23, Mt. Pleasant 13
Queen City 20, Hughes Springs 50
Hooks 28, DeKalb 24
Harleton 21, Beckville 76
Liberty-Eylau 41, Pittsburg 30
Texas High 27, Whitehouse 32
Prairiland 42, Paul Pewitt 68
James Bowie 50, Cumby 8
Pleasant Grove 55, North Lamar 0
Marshall 49, Nacogdoches 15
Waskom 14, Daingerfield 32
New Diana 53, Elysian Fields 0
Timpson 67, Shelbyville 14
Maud 50, Clarksville 0
Bullard 29, Center 62
Gilmer 54, Spring Hill 0
Atlanta 42, Gladewater 21
Joaquin 20, West Sabine 50
Tenaha 56, Mt. Enterprise 6
Tatum 0, Jefferson 10 2Q (Delayed until Saturday)
ARKANSAS
Arkansas 65, Hope 35
Mount Ida 56, Foreman 6
Murfreesboro 28, Lafayette County 22
Magnolia 40, De Queen 0
Ashdown 15, Mena 12
Malvern 48, Nashville 34
Horatio 6, Junction City 51
Mineral Springs 50, Poyen 6
OKLAHOMA
Broken Bow 46, Stillwell 22
Idabel 43, Wilburton 14
Valliant 22, Antlers 8