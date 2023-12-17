SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fans from all over cheered “Texas Tech” and “Cal Baby” in anticipation of the 47th annual Independence Bowl.

The teams kicked off at 8:15 pm at Independence Stadium on December 16th.

“They [Texas Tech] rented a whole spot down here for about 2500 people for their alumni tailgates. Cal’s rented a spot for all of their alumni. Even though Cal is from California obviously, from Berkeley, California, there’s a long ways away, they’ve got a ton of people here,” said the 2023 Chairman for the Independence Bowl, Bryan Roppolo.

The Bowl hosted a Coca-Cola fan fest with live music, inflatables, games, and even a festive Santa Claus playing football with kids.

Cheerleaders from Fairfield Elementary performed, the DJ played line dances to bring people on the dance floor, and there was food from local trucks.

“We’ve been eating gumbo, some jambalaya, steak, ice cream, chicken, pork chop- not pork chop, pulled pork,” said Shreveport residents Jerkimberly Gay and Madison Kiddle.

Another source of good eating came from residents themselves. One man says he has been cooking food since 1979. At this year’s Bowl, he was making sausage and chicken balls for anyone in the community.

Another resident from Haughton says his friends and family have been tailgating for almost ten years.

“It’s one of the biggest traditions here in Shreveport. It’s the most important to us. All our friends, family comes out, supports us every year and we hope to keep it in our city,” said Seth Gauthier, a Haughton Resident.

Whether you are rooting for Texas Tech or Cal, Roppolo says this Independence Bowl was bound to be a great game.

“I believe it’s the two top 13 running backs in the country. One’s got a little over 1400 yards, one’s got a little over 1200 yards in the country, so it’s going to be a great game,” said Roppolo.