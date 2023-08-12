GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Grambling Tigers are ready to build off of last year’s mistakes, and bring a bigger, faster and stronger playing style into this season.

The Tigers are coming off of a tough 3-8 season, but that’s behind them now. Head coach, Hue Jackson, is entering his second year at the helm of Grambling’s program and has higher expectations for this season.

The Grambling Tigers wrapped up the second week of fall camp with a scrimmage this morning at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium where G-Men Nation got to see some of this year’s team in action.

We caught up with head coach, Hue Jackson, after the scrimmage for an exclusive interview.

Jenna Vitamanti:

I’m here with Grambling State head coach, Hue Jackson, now coach you guys are two weeks in nearly to fall camp, a scrimmage under your belt now, what do you think of your team’s performance so far?

Hue Jackson:

I’m proud of them, they’ve worked extremely hard, you know, and that’s really our second scrimmage, we had one a week ago. The guys are really starting to get a feel for what we need to do, but like you said it’s only been about two weeks. There’s a lot that I’m finding out about my team, there’s a lot they’ve found out about our coaches. So now, it’s just going back and fine-tuning a lot of things to get ready for the season.

Jenna Vitamanti:

You mentioned finding things out, this is your second season as a college head coach at Grambling State, what are you figuring out that is different from last year versus this season?

Hue Jackson:

What I figured out is how we move first and foremost. We need to become bigger, stronger, and faster, and we’ve done that, I see that. I see that in the practices, but we also need to say it in the games as well. But I think to the players, they know we’re a better football team, but until we play a real game we won’t actually know. I think the guys are excited about playing, excited about the coaches coaching them, excited about the environment. Now, we just have to continue to fine-tune stuff till we get ready to play.

Jenna Vitamanti:

You mentioned three names in that quarterback position, battling it out for who’s going to get that starting spot. Do we have an update? I know today in the scrimmage all three were circulating in.

Hue Jackson:

Yeah, they were. I think right now the clubhouse is still Julian, Myles, and obviously Amani is there, it’s going to be a pretty good competition. I think pretty soon we have to make a decision, just because it’s best for our football team. But we’ll take all the data and make sure we make the right decision. It’s a long season so whoever starts, doesn’t mean that any of the other guys won’t play, we’re just going to do what’s best for our football team.

Jenna Vitamanti:

You mentioned you need to make the decision soon; I mean you guys literally kickoff this season in three weeks, right, traveling week 1 against Hampton in New Jersey, week 2 at LSU tigers vs. tigers. So, what can we expect from your team this year, what do you think the tigers are going to bring to this season?

Hue Jackson:

I think it’s time for us to take a jump, you know, we took our lumps last year, we understand that, but like I said, we’ve done a better job of putting the right pieces on our football team. I think our systems are stronger and better, they’re a year in the system, they know what my expectations are, our players are starting to understand the lay of the land, so normally when that happens the environment is better, the approach is better, it leads the way.

Jenna Vitamanti:

Last question for you, I can’t help but notice your birthday happens to be a bye-weekend, what’re the odds you had something to do with that?

Hue Jackson:

I had nothing to do with that, but I’m glad you brought that up because I’m going to find something special to do for me for a change. I’m looking forward to it, ‘ll probably still be with my guys knowing me, but that’s good that you studied that to make sure I do know that.

Jenna Vitamanti:

Oh yeah, absolutely! Well thank you so much coach, good luck this season. Back to you guys in the studio.