LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Hogs are gearing up for another game day in Fayetteville.

Arkansas (3-7, 1-6) is set for a late kickoff against Florida International University (4-6) at 6:30 p.m. in Razorback Stadium. Fans can also watch the game on ESPNU.

The Pig Trail Nation GameDay Show crew is also set to prepare fans with anther week of excuse content as the Hogs prepare to face the Panthers. This week’s show can be streamed live in the media player above beginning at 10 a.m.

This game brings the Razorbacks closer to the end of the 2023. After this week, the Hogs close out the regular season with Missouri in Razorback stadium the day after Thanksgiving.

