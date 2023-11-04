LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Hogs are headed down to The Swamp to face the Gators.

It is another early 11 a.m. kickoff for Arkansas and an be watched on ESPN2 or follow along on the ESPN App.

The Pig Trail Nation GameDay crew is also in Gainesville to give fans updates right up until kickoff. The show can be watch in the media player above at 10 a.m.

The Hogs (2-6, 0-5) continue to search for a conference win as they head into the game after a bye week and a change in the offensive coordinator job. Following the 7-3 loss to Mississippi State head coach Sam Pittman relieved Dan Enos from the position and promoted Kenny Guiton.

The Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2) are coming off a loss the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Following along throughout the day for more game day updates.