(KTAL/KMSS) – High school football is well underway and fans have some fast-paced action to look forward to under the Friday night lights.

There are some great cross-town matches as Green Oaks, Southwood, Loyola, and North Caddo get ready to take the field. The Hive prepares to take a road trip as Byrd takes on Pleasant Grove in an ArkLaTex hometown showdown.

Thursday night Loyola will go head-to-head with Captain Shreve with the Gators eyeing a district title.

Green Oaks Giants face Southwood at Northwood Jerry Burton Stadium. The Giants got a season warm-up at the Bossier Jamboree.

The ‘Game of the Week’ kicking is the highly anticipated matchup between Byrd and Pleasant Grove.